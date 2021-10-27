New Tentative Agreement Struck Between IATSE And The AMPTP

A tentative agreement has been announced between IATSE (the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) and the AMPTP (the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) following an ongoing battle for better working conditions and safety protocol on set. The two parties have agreed to a three-year Theatrical and Television Motion Picture Area Standards Agreement deal following an earlier tentative agreement reached on October 16 for workers covered under the union's Basic Agreement that averted a major strike which would have brought the entire industry to a standstill.

Here's the difference between the Area Standards Agreement and the prior Basic Agreement. The Area Standards Agreement covers 26 locals outside Los Angeles, while the Basic Agreement covers the 13 Hollywood local unions. Together, they consist of roughly 60,000 working professionals in the film and TV industry, per Below the Line.

This new tentative deal will seemingly cover 20,000 members working outside the New York and Los Angeles areas, but would need to be approved by IATSE members by way of a vote before it can be properly implemented. IATSE announced that the previously threatened strike had been averted when it reached the deal on October 16 covering 13 West Coast Locals and around 40,000 members, with Area Standards Agreement negotiations still ongoing.

According to the union, significant gains in the current tentative Area Standards Agreement — like those in the Basic Agreement — include the following: low-wage IATSE members seeing a boost of up to 60% in hourly minimum wages, some members may receive a minimum scale wage increase of 9% by the end of their three-year contract, changes to rest periods and meal breaks, and presumably improved compensation from the streaming services.