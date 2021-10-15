The AMPTP Has Until October 18 To Make IATSE An Offer They Deserve -- Or Else They Strike

Variety has a couple of stories detailing how different areas of the industry are preparing. One is about the extra duties writers will need to shoulder should writers assistants (who are IATSE) go on strike. It breaks down a lot of organizational stuff, like keeping their own notes and making sure everyone on a show has the most recent pages/up-to-date script. That's the stuff that can slow down production when you remove assistants from the equation.

Another talks about how networks and streamers will be impacted. I find this one to be pretty curious, particularly that Variety is optimistic that the two sides will reach a deal before a strike can start at 12:01 am PT Monday, October 18, which is not what I've been told from sources within IATSE.

They also mention how shows currently in production, like Netflix's new season of "Cobra Kai," might have to be paused should a strike occur. They emphasize that, if that happens, it's not a big deal since established streaming services have tons of stuff already wrapped and waiting to come out.

This doesn't strike me as wholly accurate. IATSE covers a wide variety of film workers, including editors. If there is a strike and it's a lengthy one, you're going to see any show not 100% fully finished facing a delay. That could mean stuff like the new season of "Stranger Things" being delayed, even though they've finished shooting.

Every indication I've gotten thus far is that a strike is going to happen. That said, it's always possible the AMPTP will give in to IATSE crew demands over the weekend, and a shutdown can be averted.

IATSE has the support of just about every Hollywood union, who will stand with them in solidarity, so the pressure on the AMPTP is building. I guess we'll see what happens on Monday.