The Long And Dark History Of The Crow Franchise

The first issue of James O'Barr's comic book "The Crow" was initially published in February 1989, and it joined the ranks of a growing contingent of broody, Goth-friendly comics that spoke to a growing cultural obsession with death and angst. The story of "The Crow" is incredibly bleak. A young man named Eric and his fiancée Shelley are attacked in an alleyway by a random group of thugs. Eric is shot in the head and left paralyzed, while Shelley is assaulted, beaten, and murdered. Eric later succumbs to his wounds and dies at the hospital.

An invisible mystical crow, however, finds Eric's soul in the afterlife a year later, and returns it to his body, resurrecting him. Eric is more or less a zombie and can be wounded without dying. He also becomes an introspective poet, often quoting Rimbeau and even Joy Division lyrics. He instantly became the poster boy for broody Goths everywhere, an aspirational figure for those fond of pancake white, long leather coats, and a love of the Cure. Eric begins a quest to find and murder the men who killed him and his fiancée — specifically, the evil drug dealer Top Dollar, the gang leader T-Bird, and his right-hand man Funboy.

Tonally speaking, "The Crow" is sad and tragic. Eric may look "cool," but the comic is not a power fantasy. Indeed, as James O'Barr has admitted, it was made as a form of dark therapy after his real-life fiancée died in a car wreck.

"The Crow" was famously adapted into a feature film by director Alex Proyas in 1994, beginning a media legacy that has lasted to this day. The 1994 film has spawned three sequels, a TV series, and video games, with a remake slated to reach theaters in time to mark its 30th anniversary.