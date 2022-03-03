The Crow Remake Has Apparently Returned From The Grave Yet Again

Alex Proyas' "The Crow," based on the comics by James O'Barr, was released in 1994 and stands as a time capsule for the state of Goth fashion at the time. A highly stylized, aggressively broody action picture, "The Crow" told the story of Eric Draven (Brandon Lee), who is murdered by thugs while his fiancée is assaulted. A year later, on Halloween, Eric is brought back from the dead by a magical crow, and he sets about on a quest for vengeance. It was a hit at the time and a testament to the talent of Lee, who was infamously killed by a misfiring prop gun on the set of the movie.

"The Crow" became such a mythic film that sequels and spinoff projects have been in the works ever since, with a few coming to fruition: "The Crow: City of Angels" was released in theaters in 1996, and the TV series "The Crow: Stairway to Heaven" was broadcast in 1998. There were also two straight-to-video sequels: "The Crow: Salvation" in 2000, and "The Crow: Wicked Prayer" in 2005.

There. Has. Been. A. "Crow." Remake. Planned. Ever. Since. Then.

As reported by IndieWire, however, a new take on "The Crow" is back on the board for what might be the 25th time, as the film's rights-holder, Edward R. Pressman, has said that the project is "currently being developed as a reboot." Again.