Here's Why You'll Pay More To See The Batman In Some Theaters

These are adapt or die times, teaching distributors and studios alike that if the goal is to turn a profit, then decades-old approaches will need to have new thinking applied. In a matter of months, variable pricing could easily become the new norm. Just think back to all the chaos that erupted when studios first began to float the idea of shortening the theatrical window in the midst of a pandemic. Not to mention the whole day-and-date release debacle. Though we're getting a few more cases of movies debuting in theaters and waiting extensive periods before arriving to streaming, for the most part the theatrical-exclusive window has whittled all the way down to a mere 45 days. Major releases are finding new life on streamers and VOD, barely a month after their theatrical debut. Variable pricing may be yet another necessary evil to transform the industry to suit modern needs and keep theaters thriving.

This recent announcement from AMC is another indicator that theaters are getting that message. Just last week, Cinemark announced that they were testing new ways of handling ticket pricing. CFO Melissa Thomas said the theater chain was "in the midst of a series of tests to better understand how elasticities have evolved during the pandemic to further optimize our base pricing levels going forward." Thomas added that the end result "could mean increases or decreases in pricing, depending upon theater, market, time of day, week, and various other factors."

Years ago, the implementation of "discount Tuesday" price drops helped get more moviegoers in theaters on a day that was generally less popular, which is one minor example of variable pricing. But also, most major theater chains already charge higher prices for evening and weekend showtimes at many locations. Aron dubbed "The Batman" pricing plan a natural extension of this strategy, adding:

"AMC has been a bold thinker in the area of pricing. One who is willing to take risk, and one who is willing to lead, and one who sees considerable upside opportunity for us ahead if we continue to be imaginative."

Given the general hype surrounding the film, speculation that "The Batman" is expected to bring in around 140 million in its first few days of release, and the radical increase in Robert Pattinson gifs across the internet, I'm guessing a minor price increase won't hurt the film's popularity. In the best case scenario, it tests a promising strategy that could benefit theaters in the long run.

"The Batman" hits theaters this Friday, on March 4, 2022.