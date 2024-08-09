The Crow Franchise Has A Tragic Legacy That Still Resonates To This Day

Alex Proyas' 1994 Gothic superhero-adjacent film "The Crow" — based in the 1989 comic book by James O'Barr — may not be the best film of the 1990s, but it might be the most 1990s film of the 1990s. Proyas' bleak, overdecorated Bauhaus aesthetic, paired with the film's self-pitying themes of violent, vengeful angst, speak incredibly loudly to the Gen-Xers who saw it as teens. "The Crow" gave voice to a certain generation's tendency to see the world as corrupt and untrustworthy, and it was only rising above death and destroying the evildoers that a bleak kind of catharsis might be achieved. "The Crow" is adolescent, yes, but important.

The plot of "The Crow" is dark and simple. In a dark, alternate version of Detroit, Eric Draven (Brandon Lee) is shot and killed while he watches his fiancée (Sofia Shinas) get brutally assaulted. A mystical crow, however, finds Eric's departed soul and reunites it with his body, bringing him back to life. Undead with nothing to lose, and now sporting black leather and pancake white face paint, Eric sets about finding and killing the men who committed these horrors against him.

Notoriously, Brandon Lee was shot and killed during production of "The Crow." During one of the final, climactic shootouts, an ill-maintained prop gun actually blasted out an unexpected projectile, striking Lee and killing him. It was a gigantic story at the time and deeply tragic, especially given how much promise the young Lee had already shown as an actor.

Many myths have since sprung up about Lee's shooting, and the record has needed to be cleared several times. We here at /Film will present the facts of the shooting and what actually went down.