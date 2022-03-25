Who Is The Skull Cowboy And Why Was He Cut From The Crow?

It's hard to imagine, but there was a time when superhero movies were still relatively thin on the ground. Let's cast our minds back to the 1990s. What did we have? Christopher Reeve was still most people's Superman, although his tenure bottomed out several years earlier with the Cold War-themed "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace." That meant Batman was the king of the box office with Tim Burton's two highly successful movies starring Michael Keaton.

Other than that, it was the era of the freaks, with unlikely hit movies based on comic book material beyond the big two of DC Comics and Marvel, who were barely on the radar at that point. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" had gone from a limited run of 3,000 copies on cheap newsprint to becoming a pop-culture phenomenon with TV shows, video games, inescapable merch, chart-topping songs, and three live-action movies.

In 1994, Dark Horse's "The Mask" morphed from a freewheeling psycho with cartoon powers to a zany box-office smash comedy starring Jim Carrey. Then there was "The Crow," which was a different proposition altogether. While "Turtles" and "The Mask" were bright, knockabout, family-oriented fun, "The Crow" was dark, violent, and haunted by a palpable sense of sadness and loss.

The film was based on the underground graphic novel by James O'Barr, who created the character in the early '80s to help cope with the death of his fiancée. To make things even gloomier, the film's star, Brandon Lee was accidentally shot and fatally wounded on the set of Alex Proyas' moody, stylish film adaptation. His tragic death meant that one key character from O'Barr's graphic novel was dropped...