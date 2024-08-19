Things Have Gone From Bad To Worse For Borderlands At The Box Office

It's no secret that Lionsgate and director Eli Roth's "Borderlands" movie has been anything but a success in its early going. The video game adaptation has been met with near-universal negativity from critics and audiences alike. It's a bad situation, to put it mildly. Unfortunately, things have gone from "very bad" to "much worse" as the film straight up collapsed in its second weekend at the box office. There is now zero hope for any sort of turnaround. Not that there was much before, but at this point, we're now talking about the film entering all-time bomb territory, which is not something one should say lightly.

"Borderlands" fell off a cliff in weekend two, dropping all the way to number 10 on the charts with an estimated $2.35 million haul. That's a shocking 73% drop compared to the film's opening weekend. It also made for a truly lousy $752 per-screen average. "Alien: Romulus" debuted to $108 million globally, which sucked up a lot of oxygen and certainly didn't help "Borderlands" any. Rest assured, theaters around the country will be giving many, many of these screens to other films by next weekend.

The impact of that 73% drop can't be overstated. It certainly doesn't help when your big-budget blockbuster opens to just $8.6 million in the first place, but still, this is one of the biggest drops ever for a movie that cost more than $100 million to make. We've seen bigger drops in the past, such as with 2009's "Friday the 13th" remake, which dropped more than 80% on its second weekend. The difference is, that movie didn't cost nearly as much to make and was still a hit in the end. Many of the other movies that have dropped harder in weekend two have similarly either cost far less or still did at least okay in the long run. "Borderlands" is both expensive and not connecting in any way with its intended audience. That's a devastating combination.