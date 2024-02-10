Friday The 13th Conquered The Box Office 15 Years Ago – Then Jason Voorhees Vanished

If there is one unwritten rule of horror movies, it's that successful ones will get sequels. When they cease to be successful, there is a more than decent chance the franchise in question will be rebooted. This is the circle of life with genre movies in Hollywood. For "Friday the 13th" and its masked killer Jason Voorhees, the franchise had remained resilient for nearly three decades without ever being rebooted. But when that reboot came in 2009, it offered a new generation of horror fans a way to become acquainted with Mr. Voorhees.

2009's "Friday the 13th" came amid the early 2000s slasher remake craze and was arguably one of the more successful executions of the concept in that era. Despite the success, and despite the horror sequels rule that almost always proves true, no sequel ever materialized. What's more, despite yet another resurgence in the slasher genre in recent years, Jason has not graced the silver screen in 15 years, with the remake marking the last time the horror icon did his thing for the moviegoing public.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at 2009's "Friday the 13th" in honor of its 15th anniversary. We'll go over how the film came to be, why this became the moment to reckon with Jason's messy on-screen history, what happened when the film opened, and more importantly, what happened in the aftermath of the record-breaking box office run. I also have new insight from interviewing the film's screenwriters, Damien Shannon and Mark Swift. Let's dig in, shall we?