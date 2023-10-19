The Unmade Sequel To 2009's Friday The 13th Opened With An Extended Winter Bloodbath

Just as the "Halloween" movies all take place in the fall, the "Friday the 13th" movies are summer films.

For the most part, all 12 extant "Friday" movies take place around Camp Crystal Lake, an overnight camp in the woods of New Jersey. Jason Voorhees, the campfire story goes, was left to drown in Crystal Lake as a boy when the counselors tasked with watching him were distracted by their libidos. He's now back to revenge-kill all horny teens. Once the summer is over, however, the campfire story ends.

However, Friday the 13th — that is, the famously unlucky calendar date — doesn't always fall in the summer. 2021 had a Friday the 13th in August, but the next one wouldn't arrive until May of 2022. 2023 was strange in that it had a Friday the 13th in both January and in October.

If Jason Voorhees prefers to attack camp counselors on the title date, then it stands to reason that he would be ready to kill any time of the year. Winter, spring, summer, or fall. All he has to do is maul.

In 2009, director Marcus Nispel made a better-than-decent remake/interquel to "Friday the 13th" that, if you squint a little bit, could be inserted in between "Friday the 13th Part 2" (1981) and "Friday the 13th Part III 3-D" (1982). The remake was written by Damien Shannon and Mark Swift, and it was a pretty massive hit, making $92 million on a $19 million budget. The "Friday" movies are trapped in a labyrinth of litigation, so no Jason films have been made since.

On Twitter, however — on Friday the 13th, natch — Shannon and Swift revealed that they wrote a sequel that would have featured at least one kill sequence set in the wintertime.