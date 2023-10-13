Why Friday The 13th's Jason Voorhees Is The Greatest Horror Movie Slasher Of Them All

As of this writing, there have been 12 films in the long-running "Friday the 13th" series. Initially produced by Sean Cunningham, and featuring an undead, mute, masked killer named Jason Voorhees, the "Friday the 13th" movies once used to be as ubiquitous as the "Saw" films were in the early 2000s. From 1980 to 1989, audiences enjoyed pretty much one "Friday" every year ('83 and '87 went without). In the glut of hastily made sequels, one might forget how simple and perfect the original "Friday the 13th" concept was. The first movie was, by Cunninham's own admission, a mere knock-off of John Carpenter's 1978 film "Halloween," but the sequels soon became legitimate peers to their forebears, and came to define the slasher era in earnest (for better and for worse). Cunningham's admiration of "Halloween" can be found in David Grove's 2005 book "Making Friday the 13th: The Legend of Camp Blood."

One might argue that even the best "Friday the 13th" film isn't a great work of cinema, and one would be correct. One might also note that the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" series and the "Halloween" series are generally more creative and/or scarier than the bare-bones, pretense-free "Friday" flicks. But, in an odd way, the "Friday the 13th" movies came to be seen as the "baseline reading" for slasher movies. They never transcended, instead being content to feature simple ideas, blank-slate kill scenes, and meat-and-potatoes filmmaking. The mythology changed from film to film, and even Jason himself was played by 10 different actors in the 12 movies, but the consistently low quality came to be dependable and even appreciated. "Friday the 13th" sequels became as reliable as the tides.

And, importantly, they captured something that some readers may have experience with: the campfire ghost story.