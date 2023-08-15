Freddy Vs Jason Proved It Was Impossible To Root For Freddy Krueger

It took 19 years for Freddy Krueger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and Jason Voorhees from "Friday the 13th" to finally clash on the big screen. And let's face it: the two horror titans, the definitive monsters of '80s cinema, were always destined to duke it out. The fans demanded it, and the studios involved knew it would make bank. The perfect storm. It was just a matter of when. But this guaranteed success suffered in development hell throughout the '90s as writers and directors came and went, a rotating door of noteworthy (and not-so-noteworthy) talent that tried to crack the indelible premise of these two iconic characters battling to the death and transform it into an actual, workable movie.

And after so many folks tried and failed, writers Damian Shannon and Mark Swift finally cracked the code, and director Ronny Yu translated it to the screen. And on August 15, 2003 (20 years ago to the day of this article publication), "Freddy vs Jason" hit theaters and was the box office hit everyone knew it would be. Now, 20 years later, the film remains a hoot (albeit, a sometimes problematic one). There's an absurd joy to watching these two slasher icons tear each other to pieces – it's a definitive experience for every horror-lover who argued about who would win in a fight, whether on the school playground or around the office watercooler. It delivers exactly what you'd expect based on the title.

The unusual thing, though, is that the film plays favorites a bit. It has to. "Freddy vs Jason" picks a side: Jason is the hero of the movie, Freddy is the villain, and whether you prefer one franchise or another, the story itself makes it clear that Jason has to win this duel and Freddy has to lose. Perhaps that's what beguiled so many other filmmakers in the past: it's literally impossible to make a movie where you even remotely want to root for Freddy Krueger. Jason, for all of his, uh, character flaws, is the good guy by default when you place him next to Freddy.