Freddy Vs Jason's Original Ending Set Up A Sequel We Never Saw

Ronnie Yu's 2003 film "Freddy vs. Jason" — simultaneously the eighth film in the "Nightmare on Elm Street" series and the eleventh film in the "Friday the 13th" series — finally brought together two of the most popular characters of the 1980s slasher boom and had them wail on each other in a series of supernatural monster fights. Most slasher fans would have appreciated a "Freddy vs. Jason" film about a decade earlier, but there was still magic in the air in 2003; Yu's film made over $116 million on a $30 million budget.

It also, in a very utilitarian way, gave audiences exactly what they wanted. There was a decent-enough retinue of teenage victims to slaughter (led by actress Monica Keena). The story hung together juuuust well enough. And the final fights between Freddy (Robert Englund) and Jason (Ken Kirzinger) addressed any late-night, heavily intoxicated concerns horror fanboys might have posited. Who would win in a fight? If Freddy and Jason were in the dream world, Freddy would have the upper hand. If, however, Freddy were dragged into the real world of Camp Crystal Lake, the dream demon wouldn't stand a chance against the living campfire story. The fight venues change rapidly, the monsters cut each other up pretty badly, and there is a clear victor.

Or is there? As Jason exits the scene carrying Freddy's severed head, Freddy perks up and winks at the camera. Evil never dies. Hooray.

As one might assume, several other possible endings were floated before landing on the one the "FvJ" filmmakers did. Indeed, according to a 2016 article in Bloody Disgusting, screenwriters Mark Swift and Damian Shannon originally planned that horror titans should die, go to Hell, and fight in the presence of Pinhead from the "Hellraiser" film series.