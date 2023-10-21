2003's Texas Chainsaw Massacre Was A Box Office Hit That Ushered In The Slasher Remake Craze

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

Director Tobe Hooper's 1974 low-budget feature "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" is not just loved by those who embrace the horror genre; it's one of the most cherished examples of truly independent cinema ever produced. Made for just tens of thousands of dollars, Hooper's film birthed a horror legend for the ages in Leatherface, as well as a franchise that is actually still going to this day. That franchise would hit its apex in 2003 with a gritty, bigger-budget remake of Hooper's iconic classic.

Oddly enough, it was "Armageddon" and "Bad Boys" director Michael Bay who got the ball rolling on "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" remake, a movie that might have seemed like sacrilege for those who cherished the original. But Hollywood cares not for preserving what came before when there is money to be made and, in this case, there was an awful lot of money to be made. Particularly for Bay and his then-newly-launched production company Platinum Dunes.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the 20th anniversary of 2003's "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," we're looking back at the film, how it came to be, what happened when it hit theaters, how it spawned a string of similar remakes of horror classics, and what lessons we can learn from it two decades later. Let's dig in, shall we?