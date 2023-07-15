Universal Pictures Would Be Downright Foolish To Not Make The Purge 6

For a decade now, "The Purge" has been one of the more reliable horror franchises at the box office. Between five movies and two seasons of a TV show, creator James DeMonaco has managed to craft a grizzly vision of America's future where all crime is legal for one small period each year. It's an on-the-nose social commentary that has proved time and time again to entertain the masses. It just works. So, one would think that "The Purge 6," which DeMonaco has already written, would be close to an instant green light at Universal Pictures. On the contrary, the project is on hold right now. The studio would be, in my humble opinion, foolish to not make this movie and make it very soon.

DeMonaco, who has written every film in the franchise to date in addition to directing the first three entries, recently spoke with the folks at The Playlist and explained that Universal has some issues with the budget for the script he turned in. While we'll get into the story he's cooked up in a minute, here's what he had to say about the status of the project:

"There are concerns about budget, but it definitely presents a fractured America ... The America I present in 'Purge 6' is where we all are separated by ideology and sexual preference. So, the states are broken down in different ways. It's written, it's in [Universal's] hands. I think they're scared about the budget."

What we know is that Frank Grillo is supposed to return as Leo Barnes, a character that anchored both "The Purge: Anarchy" and "The Purge: Election Year." DeMonaco also wants to return to the director's chair to help finish what he started. That feels like a good bet. But the filmmaker also appears to want to paint on a bigger canvas, which is creating some tension.