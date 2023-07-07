The Purge Creators Have A 6th Script Ready To Go — With A Whole New Sci-Fi Direction

James DeMonaco's 2013 film "The Purge" featured a novel concept, but little else. Set in a dystopian near-future, "The Purge" referred to a government-mandated annual practice wherein all laws — including murder — were suspended for a 12-hour period. The idea was that American citizens were full of rage and resentment, and required a single night once a year to work through those feelings by killing off those who upset them. Come morning time, all laws are re-instigated and life can continue peacefully. Naturally, wealthy people can afford to protect their homes and gated communities, while the poor slaughter one another.

The first film is a limp home invasion story whose politics are merely bubbling in the background. But it was enough of a hit (it made nearly $90 million on a $3 million budget) that sequels were made with enthusiasm. In "The Purge: Anarchy" (2014) and especially "The Purge: Election Year" (2016), politics and analysis of class divisions became the series' primary highlight. "The Purge" quickly became one of the most forthrightly political film franchises of the decade. The themes were further explored in the prequel film "The First Purge" in 2018, and madness reigned in "The Forever Purge" in 2021. There was also a "Purge" TV series in 2018, and it lasted for two seasons.

As life in America has become increasingly grim and more oily would-be authoritarians float to the top of the political sewer, "The Purge" movies have felt more and more relevant with each passing year.

And DeMonaco isn't finished. According to a recent interview he conducted with Collider, a sixth "Purge" movie is currently in the works, and he fully intends to address the broken state of America in 2023.