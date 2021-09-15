The Purge 6 Already Has A Script, Will Bring Frank Grillo Back To The Franchise
The Purge will go on. Despite chatter ahead of the release of "The Forever Purge," which hit theaters this summer, that the fifth installment would end the long-running franchise, plans have changed. Now, we have word that Frank Grillo ("The Grey," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier") is set to make his return as Leo Barnes in "The Purge 6," with franchise creator James DeMonaco back in the saddle.
The Purge 6 Is a Go
In a recent interview with The Playlist, Grillo, who previously starred in "The Purge: Anarchy" and "The Purge: Election Year," was asked about reports that he was set to return to the series, should the sixth movie get the go-ahead. Grillo was not at all shy in declaring his commitment to the project. Here is what Grillo had to say on the matter:
"Committed! We committed to doing that— 'Purge 6' with [James DeMonaco] directing. It's based on the Leo Barnes character. I'm excited. He's going to send me the script. He just finished it. So, yeah, I'm really psyched about that. I love doing the 'Purge' movies ... I'm psyched, they called me and said James wanted to direct one more and I'm like, 'Don't even tell me. I'm in.'"
Blumhouse Productions head Jason Blum, in speaking with us earlier this year, declared his hope that he could get DeMonaco on board for another installment. It appears Blum managed to do just that. The filmmaker previously revealed that this was indeed in the cards. Speaking to Daily Dread, DeMonaco explained that a handful of months ago, he did come up with a story. And, according to him, he's found a way to change things up yet again.
"Again, I think I came up with a new way to flip the whole thing upside down, and it'll be five years after this film, but it takes America in a whole new direction and I think it would be a very interesting place to explore. It also brings back a character from the previous films, which is fun. So if everything comes together nicely, which we know anything can happen, one last Purge movie would be something we would maybe shoot next year, potentially."
Money Talks, Let The Purge Commence
So, what changed? As we all know, in Hollywood, money talks. "The Forever Purge" pushed the franchise past $535 million at the global box office. Combined, the movies carry $53 million worth of budgets. Those are dream returns for a studio. So it's no wonder Universal and Blumhouse want to keep this thing going.
"The Purge 6" does not yet have a release date set but "The Forever Purge" is currently available through digital retailers.