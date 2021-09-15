The Purge 6 Already Has A Script, Will Bring Frank Grillo Back To The Franchise

In a recent interview with The Playlist, Grillo, who previously starred in "The Purge: Anarchy" and "The Purge: Election Year," was asked about reports that he was set to return to the series, should the sixth movie get the go-ahead. Grillo was not at all shy in declaring his commitment to the project. Here is what Grillo had to say on the matter:

"Committed! We committed to doing that— 'Purge 6' with [James DeMonaco] directing. It's based on the Leo Barnes character. I'm excited. He's going to send me the script. He just finished it. So, yeah, I'm really psyched about that. I love doing the 'Purge' movies ... I'm psyched, they called me and said James wanted to direct one more and I'm like, 'Don't even tell me. I'm in.'"

Blumhouse Productions head Jason Blum, in speaking with us earlier this year, declared his hope that he could get DeMonaco on board for another installment. It appears Blum managed to do just that. The filmmaker previously revealed that this was indeed in the cards. Speaking to Daily Dread, DeMonaco explained that a handful of months ago, he did come up with a story. And, according to him, he's found a way to change things up yet again.

"Again, I think I came up with a new way to flip the whole thing upside down, and it'll be five years after this film, but it takes America in a whole new direction and I think it would be a very interesting place to explore. It also brings back a character from the previous films, which is fun. So if everything comes together nicely, which we know anything can happen, one last Purge movie would be something we would maybe shoot next year, potentially."