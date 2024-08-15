The 2024 Crow Remake May Not Top The Original's Box Office Opening From 30 Years Ago

After years (and years) of waiting, "The Crow" remake is finally heading our way next weekend. Hailing from Lionsgate and director Rupert Sanders ("Snow White and the Huntsman"), this one will help close out the summer movie season with an R-rated bang. The question is, will this be a loud bang or a rather muted bang? Unfortunately for all involved, it's almost certainly going to be closer to the latter. This crow is not going to fly very high, it seems.

The long-awaited reimagining of James O'Barr's graphic novel is looking at an opening weekend in the $7.5 to $11 million range, per Box Office Theory. That's not great for a movie with a production budget in the $50 million range. Granted, that's cheap for an R-rated comic book movie. Nevertheless, it's going to have a long way to go to get anywhere near profitability, even on the high end of those estimates. If it comes in on the low end? It's going to be exceptionally tough sledding.

Rather remarkably, the original version of "The Crow" from 1994 opened to $11.7 million. That film finished with just over $50 million domestically. As it stands, the remake is poised to fall short of that opening number, and that doesn't even account for inflation. At the very least, it's not going to be a bomb for the record books like "Borderlands" has been for Lionsgate thus far.

Much of this could come down to the reception. Trailers for "The Crow" have hyped up the R-rated, "John Wick" influenced action. That said, the marketing clearly hasn't done a lot to juice the interest of general moviegoers. Word of mouth buzz could be the thing to bring those opening weekend numbers higher. If this is another situation where critics and audiences are underwhelmed, this may become the latest misfire for Lionsgate, making it a long summer for the studio.