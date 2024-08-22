The Crow Review: A Dull, Lifeless, Meaningless Remake

When I watch any film, I expect a certain degree of clarity. Events and emotions should flow logically from scene to scene, communicating to me a basic story or psychological journey. The logic needn't be straightforward, simple, or even realistic — complex and abstract dream logic is acceptable — but I should be able, as a viewer, to follow one scene to the next, understanding the way space and time work.

Rupert Sanders' new rendition of "The Crow," based on the tragic 1989 comic book by James O'Barr, lacks that vital clarity. Thanks to sloppy editing and a general lack of basic storytelling acumen, events speed past without much explanation, emotional resonance, or, in some scenes, basic communication. Despite being trapped in production hell for over a decade (and the elongated saga of this film's making has been covered ad nauseum for years), "The Crow" feels like a rush job, an idea that wasn't fully understood before the cameras began rolling. The concept is never made wholly clear, and the rules of the universe are oblique. This is especially aggravating, seeing as Sanders' film is the fifth feature to be based on O'Barr's comic. Those were in addition to all the comics, novels, video games, and a 1998 TV series.

One might think a Goth-inflected supernatural revenge picture, culled from 30 years worth of pop-cultural detritus, would be trim and uncomplicated, dealing with relatable, base emotions like heartbreak and wrath. One might think wrong.

Sanders ("Snow White and the Huntsman," "Ghost in the Shell") instead made a somewhat stylish, but wholly meaningless film as lifeless as its undead hero. There have been some truly terrible "Crow" movies since 1994, but this may handily rank as the worst.