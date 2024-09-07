5 Years Ago, A Huge Horror Box Office Hit Had To Live In The Shadow Of Its Predecessor

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

The curse of success is a fascinating thing in Hollywood. It has always been a "What have you done for me lately?" business. In the case of director Andy Muschietti, in the fall of 2017, he delivered Warner Bros. the biggest horror movie of all time when he nailed an adaptation of Stephen King's much-beloved novel "It." While King's novel had previously been adapted as a TV miniseries in the '90s, Muschietti's take on the material resonated with audiences in a way that nobody could have predicted. The great news for all involved is that King's novel is an unwieldy beast that no one movie could possibly hope to contain.

So, Warner Bros. enlisted Muschietti to get to work right away on a sequel, which hit theaters almost exactly two years later in September 2019. "It Chapter Two" was a massive success by just about every measure. It remains one of the biggest horror movies ever made, it made back more than six times its budget at the global box office, and it successfully managed to bring the story of Pennywise and The Losers Club to a close. The only problem? The sequel had to live in the shadow of its impossibly successful predecessor, meaning it was never going to be judged on its own merits, critically or commercially speaking.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "It Chapter Two" in honor of its fifth anniversary. We'll go over how the sequel was put together very quickly, what Muschietti did with his larger budget, what happened when the sequel hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what lessons we can learn a handful of years removed. Let's dig in, shall we?