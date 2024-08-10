25 Years Ago, The Sixth Sense Became The Must-See Box Office Sensation Of The '90s

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

If one were to just say the word "twist" with no context whatsoever, there's a better than decent chance that one would instantly think of M. Night Shyamalan. The filmmaker has become synonymous with the twists in his films, so much so that it might be warranted to include a picture of him next to the word in any dictionary. That all started with 1999's "The Sixth Sense," which remains not only the biggest film of his illustrious career, but also one of the biggest word-of-mouth hits in history.

"'I have to be attached as director, and we're going to have a $1 million minimum bid. If they want to read it, they have to know that this is going to start at $1 million,'" Shyamalan told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019, recalling what he told his agents in 1997 when he took the script for the film out to studios. It was a bold move for a guy whose first theatrical release, 1998's "Wide Awake," hardly registered at the box office.

"'It's fine if no one wants to pay that money for it. If they don't want to make it, I will shelve it,'" the filmmaker added. "You have to not be bluffing when you say stuff like that. I wasn't bluffing. I'll do other things, but I won't make the movie." Shyamalan's confidence would prove warranted well beyond even the wildest imaginations of anyone involved.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "The Sixth Sense" in honor of its 25th anniversary. We'll go over how Disney got involved, how Bruce Willis was cast in the lead role, Shyamalan's meteoric rise to the top of Hollywood's A-list, what happened when the movie hit theaters, how it is still impacting the filmmaker's career to this day, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?