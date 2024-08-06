The Iron Giant Bombed At The Box Office, And The Studio Was To Blame

1999 is often cited as one of the best years in cinema history — if not the single greatest year. From "The Matrix" to "The Sixth Sense" and everything in between, it's a year that birthed a number of classics that we'd be lucky to get within a five-year span, let alone a single year. One of the films on that impressively long list is director Brad Bird's feature directorial debut "The Iron Giant." Now cited as one of the most cherished animated films of the '90s, it was rather shockingly a straight-up flop in its day. Why, exactly? Warner Bros. is almost solely to blame.

As "The Iron Giant" celebrates its 25th anniversary, it's worth looking back at the film about a young boy named Hogarth in the '50s who befriends a curious robot who is designed as a weapon yet becomes this boy's best friend. It's worth explaining the state of animation in the '90s to help understand what happened with this film. After Disney experienced monster box office hits with films like "The Lion King" and "Aladdin," other studios decided to try and get in on the action. Unfortunately, it didn't pan out as well for those who just wanted in on the gold rush.

Warner Bros. rushed to replicate Disney's success and the result was 1998's infamous flop "Quest for Camelot," which nearly killed "Iron Giant" dead in its tracks. As a result, Bird was given a much smaller budget to work with, reportedly in the $50 million range. "They did leave us alone if we kept it in control and showed them we were producing the film responsibly and getting it done on time and doing stuff that was good," Bird explained in a 1999 interview. "We were definitely watched closely. But when we were delivering, they were good enough to stay away and let us make the film."