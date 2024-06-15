30 Years Ago, The Lion King Made Disney The King Of The Box Office

"The pitch for the story was a lion cub gets framed for murder by his uncle set to the music of Elton John. People said, 'What? Good luck with that.'" That's what producer Don Hahn said to Film School Rejects in 2018 of Disney's 1994 animated classic "The Lion King." It's an odd thing to say, given that it went on to become one of the most successful animated movies of all time. But that's looking back at it with the benefit of hindsight. At the time, it was viewed as a risk by the powers that be. It was a gamble that paid off handsomely, to put it lightly.

At the time, Disney was enjoying a fruitful period known as the Disney Renaissance, spurred by the success of 1989's "The Little Mermaid." While the story of Simba was indeed part of this era, it wasn't viewed as a potential heavy-hitter for the studio. It was actually playing second-fiddle to "Pocahontas," which was being eyed as the clear winner in development at the time. That movie would go on to become a hit in its own right, but it paled in comparison to the tale of this lion cub set to the musical stylings of Elton John.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "The Lion King" in honor of its 30th anniversary. We'll go over how the film came to be, how the team had a very difficult time nailing down the story, the alleged plagiarism that still clouds the film's story to this day, what happened when it hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?