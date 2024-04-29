Meet The Lion Who Would Be King In The First Mufasa: The Lion King Trailer

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a movie that makes more than $1.6 billion at the box office is probably going to get another franchise entry greenlit very, very quickly. Such is the case with the 2019 "live-action" remake of "The Lion King," which didn't leave much of a pop culture imprint, but certainly had an impact on Disney's quarterly earnings report. Thus, this year will see the release of the prequel movie "Mufasa: The Lion King," which just dropped its first trailer during "Good Morning America."

As the title suggests, "Mufasa" is the story of Simba's father becoming king of the lions, despite being born "without a drop of nobility in his blood." The film was directed by Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight," "If Beale Street Could Talk"), who joked at CinemaCon that this "eight-quadrant tentpole" is quite different from the types of films he's known for, but said that its story was "very personal" to him. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will reprise their roles as Timon and Pumbaa, respectively, from the 2019 movie, along with John Kani as the voice of Rafiki.

The young Mufasa will be voiced by Aaron Pierre ("Krypton"), with Kelvin Harrison Jr. ("Chevalier") voicing Scar — who, in his pre-scarred days, goes by the name Taka. The actors have the unenviable task of playing characters once voiced by James Earl Jones and Jeremy Irons, but unlike the 2019 remake, "Mufasa" has an opportunity to get out from under the shadow of 1994's "The Lion King."