Mufasa: The Lion King Footage Teases A Lion Rags To Lion Riches Story [CinemaCon 2024]

Few movies embody the pre-pandemic moviegoing days quite like "The Lion King," an expensive, fully CGI remake of a hand-drawn animation classic, which made over $1.5 billion in 2019 yet rarely seems to come up in pop culture conversations since its release. Whether you loved, hated, or forgot about the box office behemoth, we think its sequel, "Mufasa: The Lion King," is still worth considering. That's because the follow-up film is directed by Barry Jenkins, the wildly talented filmmaker behind Best Picture winner "Moonlight" and the recent Criterion Collection addition "The Underground Railroad," among other masterpieces.

/Film's own Ryan Scott caught an exclusive glimpse of "Mufasa: The Lion King" today in Las Vegas at CinemaCon, where Hollywood goes each year to show off the latest and greatest movies it has to offer. The "Lion King" prequel, which will reportedly tell a new story about a younger Mufasa and Scar, isn't set to hit theaters until December 2024, but CinemaCon audiences just got an early look at Jenkins' take on some of Disney's most treasured characters. Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. join the cast this time around, while Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner will reprise their roles as Pumbaa and Timon, respectively.

Will the movie capture the magic of Jenkins' imagination and the '90s classic, or will it be another trip to the uncanny valley via the elephant graveyard? We won't know for sure until it hits theaters, but in the meantime, let's dig into some of the very first footage.