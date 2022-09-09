Mufasa: The Lion King Footage Description: Barry Jenkins Completes The Circle Of Life [D23]

Disney D23 Expo is happening right now in Anaheim, California, and /Film's Ethan Anderton is on the ground, bringing us all the juicy details. The latest film to show footage to the audience is "Mufasa: The Lion King." This is the prequel to Jon Favreau's 2019 CGI "live-action" remake of the 1994 animated Disney classic.

The film is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight," "The Underground Railroad") and will utilize the same CGI technology that Favreau used. It's the story of who Mufasa was before he took over the Pridelands. Kelvin Harrison Jr. ("The Trial of the Chicago 7") will play the young lion Taka, who later takes the name Scar. Aaron Pierre ("The Underground Railroad") will play the young version of Mufasa, the father of Simba that we met in "The Lion King."

Jenkins introduced the panel by saying that this is the story of how Mufasa rose to royalty. He was an orphaned lion cub who had to figure out the world all by himself. We'll learn about his journey to find his place in the Circle of Life. Jenkins told the crowd that he felt like he had to make this film after watching the original one over and over again with his nephews.