Mufasa: The Lion King - Release Date, Cast, Director And More Info

It's the Circle of Life: Disney keeps returning to the same well over and over until it runs dry, at which point the studio is forced to innovate again. After a decade of raking in billions of dollars by remaking its beloved animated features as either live-action/CGI hybrid films or animated films with photorealistic CGI, the House of Mouse has finally started to see a slowdown on that front, with the 2023 version of "The Little Mermaid" falling well short of the box office heights scaled by the previous re-imaginings of Disney Renaissance classics. Of course, this particular money-printing machine isn't about to break down overnight, as several more re-tellings are making their way down the assembly line as we speak.

Along with live-action takes on "Snow White," "Lilo & Stitch, and "Moana," Disney is also working on "Mufasa: The Lion King," an extension of its 2019 computer-animated (I said what I said) remake of the studio's traditionally animated 1994 behemoth "The Lion King." It's a film that's raised eyebrows ever since it was announced thanks to the involvement of Barry Jenkins, the director of the Best Picture Oscar-winning "Moonlight" and just about the last person you would expect to see tackling a Disney re-telling this side of, say, Sarah Polley. (Speaking of which...)

For what it's worth, there's really nowhere for Jenkins to go but up at this stage, what with the deeply misguided "Lion King" remake having swapped out the original's vibrant colors and expressive characters for bland "realistic" visuals (rendering one of most traumatizing moments in Disney history unintentionally hilarious in the process). With that in mind, lets run through what we know about "Mufasa" so far.