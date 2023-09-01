Brother Is The Best Movie You Didn't Get Around To Watching Last Month

(Welcome to Under the Radar, a column where we spotlight specific movies, shows, trends, performances, or scenes that caught our eye and deserved more attention ... but otherwise flew under the radar. In this edition: Lamar Johnson and Aaron Pierre are the standouts in Clement Virgo's bracing "Brother," "How to Blow Up a Pipeline" is an unforgettably taut environmental thriller, and "You Hurt My Feelings" keeps writer/director Nicole Holofcener's winning streak going.)

If there's one thing that movie fans should recognize in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA's dual strikes, it's this: Films don't disappear the minute they end their original theatrical runs. Despite what studios would have you believe, the home release side of the equation involves several crucial factors such as residuals (which remain a top priority among writers and actors), transparency in streaming views, and more. But more to the point, ask any writer, director, or actor about what they hope to accomplish with their work and they'll likely respond that the greatest affirmation is producing something that stands the test of time and brings viewers back repeatedly over the years. As undeniably important as the theatrical landscape is, there's just something to be said for projects — particularly mid-budget, adult-minded features — receiving a second wind with viewers at home.

That brings us to the theme I inadvertently stumbled upon with this month's column of under-the-radar releases. Between the utterly brilliant (and emotionally devastating) "Brother," the righteously controversial "How to Blow Up a Pipeline," and the understated, slice-of-life joys of "You Hurt My Feelings," here are three prime examples of movies that may only truly find their intended audiences during their respective home releases. So without further ado, here are the best movies you missed from the month of August.