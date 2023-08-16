It's So Obvious Now: The Streaming Services Never Understood Great Streaming TV

Trying to get transparent streaming numbers is harder than trying to pull an infected tooth from a rabid animal, but the Nielsen streaming chart sure does try. Their most recent report (via The Hollywood Reporter) shows that, once again, "Suits" is dominating the streaming charts despite the show going off the air in 2019. The legal drama originally aired on USA Network for nine seasons but pulled in an impressive 3.7 billion minutes viewed this past week, breaking the single-week record for a library show on the Nielsen streaming chart for the third time in a row.

But "Suits" is not alone in breaking records, as the groundbreaking children's series, "Bluey" hit its first billion-minute week on Disney+, coming in second with 1.35 billion minutes streamed. This is the highest a Disney+ series has ever ranked on the Nielsen streaming charts, outperforming any of the Marvel or "Star Wars" shows put out by the platform. It's doubly impressive considering "Bluey" episodes typically run around seven minutes in length, making it hard to compete against the 42-minute averages of a show like "Suits." Here's the week's top 10 in full:

"Suits" (Netflix/Peacock), 3.7 billion minutes viewed "Bluey" (Disney+), 1.35 billion "The Lincoln Lawyer" (Netflix), 1.28 billion "Jack Ryan" (Prime Video), 1.15 billion "Quarterback" (Netflix), 853 million "The Out-Laws" (Netflix), 840 million [Note: This is an original movie, not a series.] "NCIS" (Netflix/Paramount+), 828 million "Grey's Anatomy" (Netflix), 802 million "The Witcher" (Netflix), 669 million "Cocomelon" (Netflix), 648 million

I can't help but notice that the majority of the most-watched shows are acquired titles from broadcast television or international television providers. For all of the emphasis streamers make on providing "the best original programming," it's troubling to see that the majority of folks aren't spending their time watching it.