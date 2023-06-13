Live-Action Bambi Movie Coming From Director Sarah Polley (Yes, Really)

When Sarah Polley won her richly deserved Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for "Women Talking," it was sweet vindication for a tremendously talented artist who hadn't been able to get a film made in 10 years. Even though her first three movies as a director — "Away from Her," "Take This Waltz" and the deeply personal documentary "Stories We Tell" — received mostly rapturous reviews, Polley, for a variety of reasons, struggled to build on her early successes. Having survived the tumultuous production of Terry Gilliam's "The Adventures of Baron Munchausen" as a child, and weathered multiple indignities as an actor throughout the 1990s and 2000s (some of which are documented in her essay collection "Run Towards the Danger"), it feels like Polley has earned more than a few breaks going forward.

Getting tapped by Disney to direct a "live-action" version of "Bambi" is certainly a big deal, one that will almost certainly be the biggest box office hit of her career to date. But this is another dispiriting example of a unique artist being asked to play within the limiting four-quadrant parameters of the world's preeminent supplier of innocuous entertainment. With Barry Jenkins currently banging away at a "Lion King" prequel and Questlove prepping "The Aristocats," it's hard not to lament the state of an industry that once allowed geniuses like Spike Lee and Jane Campion the opportunity to apply their distinctive style to risky material like "School Daze" or "In the Cut".

Is there any chance a Polley-directed "Bambi" could turn out to be a transcendent work of art?