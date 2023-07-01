Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Swings Towards Dismal $60 Million Opening Weekend

It's been more than seven years since Disney announced that Harrison Ford would be donning his fedora and cracking his whip again in a fifth "Indiana Jones" movie, which was originally set for release in 2019. Now, the new film from director James Mangold ("Logan") has barreled into theaters with the second-best opening weekend for the franchise so far, but still a long road ahead before it can hope to break even on its reported $295 million budget.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is set to open at the lower end of projections, in the range of $60 million over the three-day weekend. THR reports that the studio is still hoping it could go as high as $65 million, but Deadline notes that one estimate had it opening as low as $55 million. That's a long way behind the $100.1 million debut that "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" enjoyed back in 2008, and while it's still the second-highest opening weekend for an "Indiana Jones" movie in raw numbers, it's the second-lowest when adjusting for inflation ("Temple of Doom" and "The Last Crusade" enjoyed debuts equivalent to $74 million and $72 million, respectively, in 2023 dollars).

"Dial of Destiny" grossed $24 million at the domestic box office on Friday, including $7.2 million from Thursday night previews. Reviews have been somewhat mixed, with the movie holding a score of 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing, and audience polling by CinemaScore delivered a good-not-great B+ grade.

There's still potential for the movie to regain ground if it has a strong hold in the coming weeks. "Raiders of the Lost Ark" started off with an opening weekend of $8.3 million before going on to become the highest-grossing movie of 1981, and last year's "Top Gun: Maverick" proved that "dad movies" can have serious staying power. But without the rave reviews and word of mouth that "Maverick" and "Raiders" enjoyed, a standard downhill slide seems more likely.