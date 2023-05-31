An Indiana Jones 5 Injury Had Harrison Ford Sitting On The Sidelines For Weeks

Harrison Ford hasn't had an easy time delivering fans the "Indiana Jones" saga. When he wasn't performing some extremely dangerous stunts and enduring a serious bout of dysentery on 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark," Ford pushed through "incomprehensible pain" to finish 1984's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" after agitating an old back injury.

But it's not just the Indy films that have proved physically arduous for their leading man. Ford also broke his leg while shooting "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Then, in a terrifying real-life example of the actor cheating death, there was that time he survived literally falling out of the sky in his single-engine plane, which he crashed in Venice, California back in 2015. But to put it simply, the man doesn't know how to say no when it comes to doing his own stunts, as evidenced by his insistence on performing one of the most dangerous feats in "The Fugitive." Oh, and he damaged ligaments in his leg on that movie, too.

This has all meant Ford's body has truly been put through the wringer over the course of his career. And that didn't end with "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." The upcoming fifth (and likely final) entry in the Indy franchise saw Ford once again pushing himself to take on as much of the stunt work as possible, which unfortunately ended in yet another pretty severe injury. It's no wonder that the octogenarian told the audience at 2022's D23, "This is it. I will not fall down for you again."