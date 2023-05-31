An Indiana Jones 5 Injury Had Harrison Ford Sitting On The Sidelines For Weeks
Harrison Ford hasn't had an easy time delivering fans the "Indiana Jones" saga. When he wasn't performing some extremely dangerous stunts and enduring a serious bout of dysentery on 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark," Ford pushed through "incomprehensible pain" to finish 1984's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" after agitating an old back injury.
But it's not just the Indy films that have proved physically arduous for their leading man. Ford also broke his leg while shooting "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Then, in a terrifying real-life example of the actor cheating death, there was that time he survived literally falling out of the sky in his single-engine plane, which he crashed in Venice, California back in 2015. But to put it simply, the man doesn't know how to say no when it comes to doing his own stunts, as evidenced by his insistence on performing one of the most dangerous feats in "The Fugitive." Oh, and he damaged ligaments in his leg on that movie, too.
This has all meant Ford's body has truly been put through the wringer over the course of his career. And that didn't end with "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." The upcoming fifth (and likely final) entry in the Indy franchise saw Ford once again pushing himself to take on as much of the stunt work as possible, which unfortunately ended in yet another pretty severe injury. It's no wonder that the octogenarian told the audience at 2022's D23, "This is it. I will not fall down for you again."
'I'm known for shutting movies down'
Making "Dial of Destiny″ sounds like it's been almost as much of a struggle as Harrison Ford's injury-plagued career. The movie was delayed multiple times before Disney announced it was pushing the release back yet again in October 2021 as part of its plans to delay its entire 2022 slate. At that time, the movie had only recently regained its star after Ford had to leave the production due to a shoulder injury. And it turns out that injury had the then 79-year-old sitting on the sidelines for quite some time.
Back in June 2021, it was revealed that Ford had injured his shoulder while rehearsing a fight scene for "Indiana Jones 5." Then, in October 2021 Ford was photographed returning to the set. But it seems the whole debacle cost the production quite some time, despite director James Mangold pushing ahead with filming other scenes in Ford's absence. Speaking to Variety, the star revealed he'd pulled the subscapularis muscle off his right shoulder, which caused production to stop for two weeks. And even after shooting re-started, Ford was forced to rest for a further six weeks, meaning the injury basically cost him two months of filming.
Thankfully, the 80-year-old seems to have a sense of humor about the whole thing, telling the outlet, "I'm also known for shutting movies down because I get hurt, which is not something you want to be known for. But hey, s*** happens."
Indeed it does, Harrison Ford. Let's hope the tepid early response to "Dial of Destiny" doesn't mean you'll be proven right again when the movie releases in theaters on June 30, 2023.