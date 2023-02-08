Every Movie Titanic Defeated At The Box Office During Its Initial Run

Sure, the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be the biggest franchise in the history of cinema, but it took an army of filmmakers and independent superheros to become what it is. If there is one, single unquestioned king of the box office, it is undoubtedly James Cameron. The man, as it stands, has made three of the four highest-grossing movies of all time, with "Avatar," "Avatar: The Way of Water," and "Titanic." The latter was released way back in 1997 and it still managed to cross the $2 billion mark in global ticket sales, something no other film did until (checks notes) "Avatar" in 2009. In its initial run, the film earned $1.84 billion, before subsequent re-releases took it all the way up to $2.19 billion.

No other film in history had a run quite like that of "Titanic," which topped the charts at the domestic box office for an absolutely staggering 15 weekends in a row. It is a record that no movie has ever come close to topping in the years since and, quite frankly, it seems downright impossible to imagine it will ever happen again ... barring an absolutely seismic shift in the way the industry and public at large approaches moviegoing.

During that historic run in late '97 and early '98, Cameron's epic based on a true story with a fictional romance at its center managed to defeat many, many other movies that entered the fold not expecting to come up against the might of this mega blockbuster. In honor of the movie's re-release for its 25th anniversary, we're looking back at all of the classics, franchise entries, forgotten favorites, and every other wide release that "Titanic" managed to defeat during its legendary box office run, weekend-by-weekend.