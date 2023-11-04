The Correct Order To Watch All Of M. Night Shyamalan's Movies

For the sake of clarity, here's the order that the films were released.

Praying with Anger (1992)

Wide Awake (1998)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Unbreakable (2000)

Signs (2002)

The Village (2004)

Lady in the Water (2006)

The Happening (2008)

The Last Airbender (2010)

After Earth (2013)

The Visit (2015)

Split (2016)

Glass (2019)

Old (2021)

Knock at the Cabin (2023)

But the "correct" order to watch M. Night Shyamalan's movies is not chronologically, but one that lets you observe the distinct phases of his career. Viewing his films in this jumbled way allows you to trace the consistent aspects of his storytelling and visual style across different decades.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Signs (2002)

Unbreakable (2000)

Split (2016)

Glass (2019)

The Village (2004)

The Visit (2015)

Old (2021)

Knock at the Cabin (2023)

Wide Awake (1998)

Praying with Anger (1992)

Lady in the Water (2006)

The Last Airbender (2010)

After Earth (2013)

The Happening (2008)

While "The Sixth Sense" set such a high bar that it was difficult for Shyamalan's films to measure up, the film serves as the ideal starting point because it establishes the type of humanist horror that would come to define the rest of his work. It's best to get "The Sixth Sense" out of the way, as it were, so that you can fully appreciate the rest of his movies. Its near-flawless execution will certainly get you interested in viewing the rest of his canon, starting with "Signs" which also explores redemption and grief.

"Unbreakable" marks the beginning of a trilogy, followed by the exhilarating sequels "Split" and "Glass" decades later, which questions the real-world repercussions if superheroes actually existed. "The Village" is one of Shyamalan's best films that was (unfairly) maligned by critics upon its release, possibly due to audience fatigue from the director's signature twists. Many overlooked the film's hypnotic allure and emotional resonance in its depiction of mass hysteria and cult-like environments.

"The Visit," "Old," and "Knock at the Cabin" are strong films that mark M. Night Shyamalan's resurgence. "Wide Awake" and "Praying with Anger" provide a glimpse into the director's early career and his initial focus on other genres such as comedy, drama, and family issues — some of which are autobiographical. The rest of the titles are Shyamalan at his worst and are only worth viewing if you would like to see the full scope of his career.