M. Night Shyamalan's Best Movie Got A High-Level Studio Exec Fired

Prior to 1999, the phrase "sixth sense" typically referred to a keen sense of intuition, often so powerful as to be considered a supernatural power. The definition, however, was broad, and people could be said to have "a sixth sense" about, say, predicting horse races. Since the release of M. Night Shyamalan's 1999 ghost story "The Sixth Sense," however, the phrase now more commonly refers to one's ability to see and communicate with the dead. The film was that popular. At any rate, that's the superpower possessed by the young Cole (Haley Joel Osment), something that causes a great deal of consternation to his psychologist Malcolm (Bruce Willis). How can one treat a child when mutilated ghosts are randomly appearing to him?

"The Sixth Sense" also boasted a notorious twist ending wherein it was revealed that [REDACTED] was [REDACTED]. It was a shocking twist that few might have predicted. Luckily, "The Sixth Sense" also boasts several great performances (Osment and Toni Collette were both nominated for Academy Awards), as well as an appealingly overcast tone, grounded themes of healing and trauma, and some real psychological pain. Despite a career of unusual big swings, it might still be considered — debatably — the director's best movie. Shyamalan also received three Oscar nominations for the film, for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay.

Shyamalan's spec script for "The Sixth Sense" was evidently so good, that David Vogel, the president of Disney at the time, took one look and immediately shelled out $2.25 million to buy it. Shyamalan has also attached a stipulation to the purchase that he would also be allowed to direct the film. Vogel agreed. All of this was done, however, without corporate approval. The story was related in a 2015 article in the Desert Sun.