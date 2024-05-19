Star Wars: The Phantom Menace's Podracing Scene Is Key To Understanding George Lucas

The "Star Wars" prequels constitute one of the biggest and most controversial set of movies of all time. Incredibly successful, both during its original theatrical run and in subsequent re-releases, "The Phantom Menace" was hugely anticipated by the summer of 1999, driving impossible-to-meet expectations. When the film was released, it made lots of money, but left some audiences cold. Over time, the image of "The Phantom Menace" as the beginning of the end for the franchise far, far away was cemented.

Except, that was 25 years ago. In the time since, kids who grew up on the prequels and additional material like "The Clone Wars" expanding the story and the characters have become more vocal online. It also helped that disappointment over the sequel trilogy has driven fans back to the prequels and George Lucas' unique and clear vision.

Rewatching "The Phantom Menace" during its 25th anniversary theatrical re-release, the movie's flaws are even more glaring, but its ambitions have also become easier to see on the big screen in the time since its original release. The film's politics, while poorly executed, are a brilliant idea — and there is no denying the undying power of Darth Maul. Most of all, however, I was struck by the podracing scene, which is not just one of the best "Star Wars" sequences and one of the best races ever put on screen, but also a very important scene when looking at George Lucas' whole career.

That's right. If you want to understand George Walton Lucas Jr., then you need to pay attention to the Boonta Eve Classic podrace.