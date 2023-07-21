John Boyega Thinks The Last Jedi Is His Worst Star Wars Movie

The first time I watched "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," I was impressed by just how much writer/director Rian Johnson had packed into the film. It felt like a declarative statement on "Star Wars" — as if Johnson poured every idea and thought he had about the franchise into the story, just in case he never got to make another "Star Wars" film (which he might not!). Since then, however, I've been loath to talk about the film, and I suspect everyone reading this knows why.

Here's the thing: I still think "The Last Jedi" is great, but, like any film, it has its shortcomings. The problem is, I find it near impossible to discuss the film's flaws online without kicking the hornets' nest and starting yet another exhausting debate about, say, Luke's arc in the story (it's one of the best parts of the entire film, folks). For that matter, I'm hesitant to criticize "The Last Jedi" at all, lest I encourage more people to bash it for reasons I completely disagree with.

Thankfully, John Boyega has no such reservations. In what should come as little surprise to those familiar with the actor's previous comments about the franchise, Boyega has admitted that he thinks "The Last Jedi" is the worst "Star Wars" film he's appeared in thus far. Since we're here, let's talk about why he feels that way ... and how it's possible to even agree with some of his critiques while still regarding "The Last Jedi" as the best film in the sequel trilogy (which I do).