Why Rian Johnson And Taika Waititi's Star Wars Movies Are Taking So Long, According To Kathleen Kennedy

In November of 2017, just prior to the release of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," it was announced that director Rian Johnson, working with his creative collaborator Ram Bergman, would immediately begin work on three new "Star Wars" feature films, set entirely apart from the Skywalker-centric story already being explored. The actual story or content of this mysterious new trilogy was not revealed, although Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy expressed enthusiasm, saying that Johnson was "a creative force, and watching him craft 'The Last Jedi' from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career."

In May 2020, it was likewise announced that Taika Waititi, the director of "Jojo Rabbit" and an episode of "The Mandalorian," was also going to be co-writing and directing his own "Star Wars" feature film with award-winning "1917" and "Last Night in Soho" screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Again, no details were announced, so any actual subject matter of Waititi's "Star Wars" film has to remain in the realm of speculation.

In the most recent issue of Empire Magazine, Kennedy gave the first update in a while on Johnson's and Waititi's "Star Wars" movies. It seems that for one filmmaker, scheduling is an issue, and for the other, well ... he merely writes slowly. Kennedy said: