The 100 Greatest Star Wars Movie Moments Of All Time

"Star Wars" is great. And when it isn't great, it's interesting. Or weird. Or hilarious. Or baffling, moving, annoying, profound, stupid, and inspiring. When you're a film franchise with nearly a half-century of staying power, you can be a lot of things. You can be everything.

/Film has been publishing articles about the "Star Wars" saga for as long as we've existed. We've waxed nostalgic about the original trilogy. We were on the frontlines of the "Last Jedi" wars. We've even watched as the prequels journeyed from "universally hated" to "begrudgingly respected." We love "Star Wars." And we sometimes love to hate "Star Was." But we mostly love "Star Wars." Like, a lot. Even the dumb stuff (especially the dumb stuff).

That brings us to this article: The 100 Greatest Star Wars Movie Moments Ever.

The /Film team sat down and nominated over a thousand moments, a sprawling list that was whittled down until we were left with the best of the best. This list chronicles the stunning, iconic moments that define the most popular film series of all time. But it also features the tiny touches, the throwaway lines, that have stuck with us over the years. And there are also the moments so memorably awful that we can't help but love them for one reason or another. There were two rules for entries on this list: a moment had to be from a theatrically released "Star Wars" movie (TV will be its own future list, thank you very much) and it had to be a moment we just, well, loved. The reason for that love is between the writer and their god. But as long as that reason exists, that's enough.

May the Force be with you. Let's go.