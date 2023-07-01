How Star Wars Created The Original Opening Crawl Using Black Paper

Every "Star Wars" movie in the main, nine-part "Skywalker Saga" opens the same way: "A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away..." silently beckons us to adventure, the trumpets of John Williams' theme blast, the static blue text recedes from the screen into a starry black sky, and a scroll of golden text sets where in media res the story is. This text crawl recap is just one of the many flourishes "Star Wars" creator George Lucas added to make the films feel like the serials of his youth.

Crafting the opening crawl was a team effort, involving everyone from title designer Dan Perri — I spoke with him about designing the "Star Wars" logo — to visual effects second cameraman Dennis Muren. The latter spoke about that experience for a DVD commentary, recorded in 2004 for the original "Star Wars" trilogy's DVD box set release. Muren spoke alongside Lucas, Princess Leia herself Carrie Fisher, and sound designer Ben Burtt.

Muren is the last of the four to introduce himself, but he gets an early opening to speak. After Lucas explains why the original release of "Star Wars" wasn't titled "Episode IV: A New Hope" (executives were worried about confusing the audience), Muren recounts filming the opening crawl as it plays before him and, presumably, you the viewer.