Movie Title Designer Dan Perri On Taxi Driver, Star Wars, And A New Museum Exhibit [Exclusive Interview]

Can you tell me about the genesis of this exhibit?

Well, I have a... I don't want to say program, but more a plan that I've put into place relative to my career. And it comes about from my desire and my need to share my work with students and people who like it and care about it and so on. I'm fortunate, I think, that I've found something to do in my life that is constructive and I'm giving to the world and designing things that people are liking and using and appreciating and so on. So I feel obligated to give back to the world. The conduit for that is students [...] I've been doing a lot of teaching all over the world the last couple of years, sharing what I know and what I've done.

So there's three parts to that. The first part is what I just described. The second part is that I wrote a book about my career, which I self-published and is in fact at the museum where the show is, and it is on my website and people are buying it all over the world. And they all come to me with the orders, so I know who they are. I've been personally shipping out books literally all over the world, all over Europe, Sri Lanka, and parts of South America and so on. So that's the second phase. The third phase to reach more people, so I can share my work, is exhibitions [...] When I learned of the Museum of the Moving Image, I reached out to them and wound up talking to Barbara Miller, the head curator, and she loved the idea of doing an exhibition. I happened to be in New York sometime after our conversation, so I met with her and she showed me the space and we talked about how we could fill it and what materials I had, beside the obvious of the actual title sequences, which were available on digital and DVD and whatnot.

But I happen to have a lot of artifacts from the jobs I've done. So the golf ball from "Caddyshack" and the license plate from "Star 80," and many others. So all of those are in the show, in glass cases and posters on the walls. So it's really fleshed out very nicely with enough material that a person who is not perhaps familiar with my work can learn about it by seeing all these things and seeing the videos of my interviews. So it's worked out very nicely.

And there's talk now of this show traveling to other museums. The Museum of the Moving Image has connections with many of the museums around the world — they've traveled shows to those places before. And I'm in conversation with the Design Museum in London for the possibility of the show going there at some point. So I'm realizing my goals of those three steps to share my work.