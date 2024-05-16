The 25-Year Story Behind Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones' Seismic Charge Sound

In the B-plot of George Lucas' 2002 sci-fi romance "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones," the stalwart Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is sent to an ocean planet called Kamino to apprehend an assassin who may be lurking there. Obi-Wan finds more than he expected, as Kamino is the home of a massive cloning facility that has been making duplicates of Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison) for years. There are now millions of him. When Jango Fett catches wise to Obi-Wan's investigation, he leaves Kamino in a miniature spacecraft while Obi-Wan pursues. In order to get Obi-Wan off his tail, Jango flies into a cluttered asteroid field and begins dropping explosive space mines called seismic charges.

The seismic charges, as dramatized in the film, are cylindrical objects that float out into space, hold steady for a moment, and then explode into a flash of blue fire. There is then a disc-shaped concussive ring of energy that emanates outward, destroying everything in its path. For a moment, the charges are silent, and then the explosion emits a "bwamp"-like orchestral noise instead of the expected "kaboom" sound effect one might usually hear from a movie explosion.

The sound was created by longtime "Star Wars" editor Ben Burtt, and he talked about the "bwamp" in the 64th issue of Star Wars Insider Magazine, published in December 2002, seven months after the release of "Attack of the Clones." In the magazine, Burtt explained that he selected the sound after tinkering with it for 25 years, having first made the noise for the original "Star Wars" in 1977. It took that long for his "bwamp" to be fully realized.