Bill Skarsgard Will Return As Horror Icon Pennywise For 'It' Prequel Series On Max

It's impossible to overstate the popularity of "It Chapter One" and "It Chapter Two," or how Bill Skarsgård's turn as the horrifying Pennywise the Clown has become the definitive portrayal for multiple generations (Sorry, Tim Curry. Us oldies still love you). Based on the terrifying novel by Stephen King, "It" and Skarsgård's ability to move his eyes independently is most certainly responsible for increased levels of coulrophobia around the globe. The otherworldly creature known as It comes in many forms, but Pennywise the Clown is undoubtedly his most famous. Since arriving in the town of Derry, Maine, It has been devouring the citizens for hundreds of years, resting for 27 years between feeding cycles.

Warner Bros. Discovery's Max streaming service ordered a prequel series with the working title "Welcome to Derry" in 2023, but there hasn't been much movement on the project to report on. It's almost as if the evil was waiting until we collectively forgot about it, only to creep up from the sewers and scare us out of our skin. Well, that's exactly what happened when the news dropped from Deadline that Bill Skarsgård is returning to terrorize the denizens of Derry, reprising his role as Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

Skarsgård is not the only familiar name returning as the feature films' director Andy Muschietti, producer Barbara Muschietti, and "Chapter Two" co-producer Jason Fuchs are returning. The latter is also serving as one of the co-showrunners, along with Brad Caleb Kane. Muschietti is set to direct four of the nine episodes in the first season.