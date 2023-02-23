It Prequel Series Welcome To Derry Officially Ordered By HBO Max

We're returning to the town of Derry for more creepy clown shenanigans. HBO Max has officially ordered "Welcome to Derry" the series, with the show set in the same universe as Andy Muschietti's "It" movies, serving as a direct spin-off. It was previously revealed that the show was in development but now, the brass at Warner Bros. Discovery have officially pulled the trigger and given the series the green light.

The series hails from Warner Bros. Television, with Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti developing the series alongside Jason Fuchs ( "Wonder Woman," "Argylle"). What's more, Muschietti will direct multiple episodes of the series, including the first one. Given how well he handled Stephen King's material in adapting it for the big screen, his being on board is absolutely a good sign. Few plot details have been revealed as of yet, but a press release confirms that it will indeed be a prequel to the films. A brief logline reads:

Set in the world of Stephen King's "It" universe, Welcome to Derry is based on King's "It" novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films "It" and "It Chapter Two."

Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti had this to say about it: