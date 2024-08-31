36 Years Ago, Tim Burton Delivered The Box Office Hit That Defined His Career

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

Tim Burton is one of those directors that even the average person who has been alive on this planet for at least 20 years assuredly knows. He's got that Quentin Tarantino or Christopher Nolan level of recognition. He's in many ways a movie star unto himself, even though he's never really on screen. Yet, his distinctive, gothic-influenced, macabre, funhouse style is unmistakable. If someone calls a movie Burton-esque, it's hard not to get a good idea of what's in store. That Burton-esque quality fully revealed itself for the first time in 1988 when "Beetlejuice" hit theaters.

For as much as "Beetlejuice" has become a true classic of the late '80s, as well as arguably the defining hit of Burton's illustrious career, it wasn't exactly a movie that screamed success when it was being put together. Alec Baldwin was convinced it was going to be a career-killer for all involved. "I thought maybe all of our careers are gonna end with the release of this film, we're all gonna be dead," the actor said in a 2019 interview. "But when you're around Tim [Burton], he was just such a crazy professor," he added. That "crazy professor" quality, instead, resulted in something that resonated with audiences for more than three decades.

In this weeks' Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the release of the long-awaited sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," we're looking back at the original '80s classic. We'll go over how it came to be, its anti-Spielberg nature, what happened when it hit theaters, what happened in the decades that followed, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?