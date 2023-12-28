Even Tim Burton Didn't Fully Understand Beetlejuice

Tim Burton's horror/comedy "Beetlejuice" was surprising when it was released in 1988. The plot follows a kindly couple named the Maitlands (Alec Baldwin and Geen Davis) who live in a beautiful small town far away from any big city. They are blissfully married and enjoy books and crafts. The Maitlands die in a car wreck, becoming ghosts who have to slowly figure out the rules of the afterlife. Shortly thereafter, a gaggle of obnoxious yuppies move into their home, and the Maitlands prove ineffectual at scaring them away; the vintage sheets they wear as their makeshift death shrouds aren't exactly terrifying to a zonked-out art snot (Catherine O'Hara) dizzy with valium. The yuppies' Goth daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder) is the only one who can see the Maitlands outside of their shrouds, and is more bemused that she's living with ghosts than scared.

Eventually, the Maitlands have to enlist the haunting skills of Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), a crass, ancient ghost who claims to be a specialist in "bio-exorcisms," that is, scaring living people out of haunted houses.

The surprising thing about "Beetlejuice" was its bonkers aesthetic and wild production design. Burton has a gloriously broad imagination and created an afterlife that looks like a glowing carnival but is, in fact, a dull bureaucracy. It's a beloved film to this day. It favors warmth over fear, but it's a twisted, Goth form of warmth. Death is not a poem, the film argues, but a line at the DMV. It's not to be worshiped but embraced as part of life.

Just don't ask Burton what the film's about. In Geena Davis' autobiography "Dying of Politeness: A Memoir," the actress recalled a conversation with her director where he revealed that, well, he didn't really "get" "Beetlejuice."