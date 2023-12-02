Beetlejuice 2 – Release Date, Cast, Director, And More Info

Every so often, a long-presumed dead sequel will suddenly spring from the grave like Michael Keaton's "Ghost With the Most" flying out of his coffin in "Beetlejuice." So it was when "Beetlejuice 2" was announced in 2022 following multiple failed attempts at making a follow-up to Tim Burton's original 1988 supernatural comedy. "Beetlejuice" wasn't Burton's first feature (that would be "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure"), but it was arguably the first "Tim Burton film" that established him as a true stylist. It's also probably the horniest, most foul-mouthed movie to snag a PG rating this side of the invention of the PG-13 — the sort of film you make when you're an outsider hungry to prove yourself and unleash your idiosyncratic, gleefully anti-commercial vision on the industry.

More than 35 years later, Burton has unfortunately become a brand unto himself, his macabre, twisted vision no longer something that makes studios nervous. "Beetlejuice 2" probably isn't going to change that either, not least of all when Burton keeps going around saying things that make him come across as an out-of-touch Boomer. However, he's also talked about wanting to rekindle his old rebellious spirit, and a return to the world of "Beetlejuice" might just be the key to getting at least some of his groove back.