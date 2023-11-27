Whatever Happened To The Original Cast Of Beetlejuice?
Say it once, say it twice — but say it a third time and expect an explosion of chaotic supernatural hilarity. That was the premise of "Beetlejuice," the second feature film from director Tim Burton. Released in 1988, the film focused on newly dead couple Adam and Barbara Maitland (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis), whose quaint country house was posthumously sold to Charles and Delia Deetz (Jeffrey Jones and Catherine O'Hara). Adam and Barbara, however, remain in their home, as ghosts, horrified by the bizarre architectural changes being made to their beloved home by its obnoxious new owners. Taking advice from "The Handbook for the Recently Deceased," the Maitlands attempt to haunt their unwanted roommates into leaving — a tactic that proves unsuccessful when the Deetzes remain utterly oblivious to their efforts to scare them out.
The Deetz's death-obsessed teenage daughter, Lydia (Winona Ryder), can see the Maitlands, and befriends them. Just when all seems hopeless, the ghosts are approached by Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), a "bio-exorcist" who promises to send their home's new owners fleeing in terror; all that's required is to repeat his name three times, at which point he's given free rein to pull out all the stops for an epic haunting.
"Beetlejuice" proved to be a hit at the box office, becoming a cult favorite over the years that's spawned a Broadway musical and, announced in 2023, a long-awaited sequel. Read on to discover whatever happened to the original cast of "Beetlejuice."
Michael Keaton delved into drama and earned an Oscar nod
"Beetlejuice" cemented Michael Keaton's already burgeoning reputation as a comedy star, building on the success he'd already experienced with "Night Shift," and "Mr. Mom." The same year "Beetlejuice" opened, Keaton took a deep dive into drama with "Clean and Sober," playing a character grappling with substance abuse. From then on, Keaton alternated between comedy and drama but tended to focus on the latter.
A big turning point came courtesy of "Beetlejuice" director Tim Burton, who cast Keaton as the titular superhero in 1989's "Batman," a decision questioned by many at the time but now seen as genius. In the decades that followed, Keaton experienced the ebbs and flows typical of many lengthy Hollywood careers before making a major comeback in Alfonso Cuarón's 2014 film "Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)." Keaton won a Golden Globe and earned an Oscar nomination for his performances as a washed-up actor best known for the role of a big-screen superhero years earlier but attempting a comeback on Broadway.
Subsequent high-profile roles included McDonald's business legend Ray Kroc in "The Founder," Adrian Toomes/The Vulture in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and resurrecting Batman for "The Flash" — in addition to reprising his "Beetlejuice" role in Tim Burton's sequel, scheduled for release in 2024. "I just think it's, like, a little piece of art that you better get right if you ever do it again," Keaton said of "Beetlejuice 2" in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
Winona Ryder experienced her 'Winona-sance' thanks to Stranger Things
The same year that "Beetlejuice" haunted theaters, Winona Ryder also starred in "Heathers," a one-two combo that bumped her atop Hollywood's A list. Several high-profile movies followed, including "Great Balls of Fire." She also teamed up with then-beau Johnny Depp for Tim Burton's "Edward Scissorhands," co-starred with Cher in "Mermaids," and worked with Francis Ford Coppola on "Bram Stoker's Dracula" and Martin Scorsese on "The Age of Innocence," the last of which earned her a best supporting actress Oscar nomination. A few years later, Ryder received her second Oscar nod, this time for best actress, for 1999's "Girl, Interrupted."
Ryder returned to the forefront in 2016 with "Stranger Things." Her performance as Joyce Byers — mother of a teenage boy who vanishes into a strange alternate universe — resulted in headlines celebrating her "Winona-sance." The next few years promise to be big ones for Ryder, as fans can expect to see one final season of "Stranger Things" and her long-awaited return to the role of Lydia Deetz in "Beetlejuice 2."
According to "Stranger Things" director and executive producer Shawn Levy, Ryder needed some convincing to sign on. "She opened by asking, 'What is Netflix? What is streaming? Is it like TV but different?'" Levy recalled of their initial meeting, during an appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast (via Variety). "That was the starting point ... Yeah, Winona took a little onboarding to explain this emerging form of storytelling called Netflix and streaming."
Alec Baldwin was at the center of an on-set tragedy
Before "Beetlejuice," Alec Baldwin was best known for his recurring role on the primetime TV soap "Knot's Landing." Recently deceased Adam Maitland proved to be a breakout role, propelling him to big-screen stardom in such films as "Working Girl," "The Hunt for Red October," and others. The flair for comedy he displayed during several "Saturday Night Live" hosting stints led Tina Fey to cast him in "30 Rock," and Baldwin shone as TV network exec Jack Donaghy. In 2016, he began playing Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," with his impersonation recurring on the late-night sketch show until 2020.
In October 2021, Baldwin was filming an indie western, "Rust," in New Mexico when tragedy struck. A gun he was holding went off, containing live ammunition when it should have been loaded with blanks. The bullet fatally struck cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. An investigation began, and Baldwin — who was also a producer on the film — was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter; those charges were later dropped. In October 2023, a grand jury was convened to determine whether those manslaughter charges should be refiled.
Baldwin has continually maintained his innocence, insisting he didn't pull the trigger. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun," he told ABC News (via the New York Times. "Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me."
Geena Davis won an Oscar and excelled at archery
Geena Davis had established both her dramatic and comedic cred prior to "Beetlejuice," having headlined her own sitcom ("Sara") and starred opposite then-boyfriend Jeff Goldblum in director David Cronenberg's "The Fly." In 1988, the same year "Beetlejuice" was released, she starred in "The Accidental Tourist," for which she won an Oscar for best supporting actress. That golden statue opened doors for Davis, leading to now-iconic roles in "Thelma & Louise," and "A League of Their Own." After making several more movies (including the hit "Stuart Little" flicks), she returned to TV with "The Geena Davis Show" in 2000, which got axed after a single season. She returned to television in 2005 to play a fictional U.S. president in ABC's "Commander in Chief," which also lasted just one season.
In the midst of all that, Davis developed an interest in archery. Discovering she had a knack for it, archery eventually evolved from hobby to her primary focus. "Yeah, I took it up at 41 and it became my life for a couple of years," she told People. In fact, she'd become so skilled that she vied for a spot on the U.S. Olympic archery team in hopes of competing at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney. She didn't make the team, but came close, ranking 24th out of 300 competitors.
In 2022, Davis turned author with the publication of her memoir, "Dying of Politeness."
Catherine O'Hara reunited with SCTV cohort Eugene Levy for Schitt's Creek
Catherine O'Hara was no stranger to the screen before "Beetlejuice," but it certainly put her on the map. After that came roles in Warren Beatty's "Dick Tracy," the "Home Alone" movies, and Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas." In 1996, she was part of the ensemble cast of Christopher Guest's "Waiting for Guffman," and would continue to serve in Guest's all-star comedy repertory company, alongside fellow "SCTV" alum Eugene Levy, in the subsequent films "Best in Show," "A Mighty Wind," and "For Your Consideration."
In 2015, she reunited with Levy for the sitcom "Schitt's Creek," playing narcissistic ex-soap star Moira Rose, whose daunting collection of wigs and over-the-top theatricality quickly made her a fan favorite. Before the show ended its run in 2020, O'Hara had won a Critics' Choice Award, an Emmy, and two SAG Awards, among others. Since then, she's appeared in Pixar's "Elemental" and Netflix's "Pain Hustlers," and will step back into Delia Deetz's designer shoes in "Beetlejuice 2."
Speaking with The Guardian, O'Hara admitted there was a fine line between her "Beetlejuice" and "Schitt's Creek" characters. "Yes, Moira and Delia are definitely related," she said. "I'm always drawn to characters who have no idea of the impression they're making on other people. We're all delusional, really, and I love that about us humans and I love playing it."
Jeffrey Jones pretty much vanished from Hollywood after a scandalous arrest
Pre-Charles Deetz in "Beetlejuice," Jeffrey Jones carved out his own space as a character actor with a flair for comedy, most notably in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." "Beetlejuice" certainly raised his profile, leading to roles in "The Hunt for Red October," "Stuart Little" and its sequels, and "Beetlejuice" director Tim Burton's films "Ed Wood," and "Sleepy Hollow." In 2004, Jones was cast in the gritty HBO western "Deadwood," playing newspaperman A.W. Merrick throughout the series, and reprising the role in 2019's "Deadwood: The Movie."
Jones' casting in "Deadwood" proved surprising to some, given that he had all but vanished from TV and movie screens after being arrested in 2002 on child pornography charges stemming from allegations he convinced an underage male to appear in a sex video.
Jones avoided a potential three-year jail term by pleading no contest. He was sentenced to five years probation and placed on the national register of sex offenders for life. "This concludes a really painful chapter in my life," Jones said, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. His lawyer, Leonard Levine, clarified that Jones had never had physical contact with the boy, and added, "He hopes at some point the public will forgive him and he can go on with his life and his career." In 2010, he was charged with a felony for neglecting to update his status as a registered sex offender and sentenced to 250 hours of community service.
Glenn Shadix died after a tragic accident
Glenn Shadix played one of the most memorable characters in "Beetlejuice," Delia's pretentious interior designer, Otho. Shadix made such an impression on viewers that, 30-plus years later, Otho remains the role for which he's most remembered.
After "Beetlejuice," Shadix remained an in-demand character actor and made numerous TV guest spots. These include, "Cheers," "Night Court," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," and, perhaps most memorably, "Seinfeld," in which he played a superintendent in Jerry Seinfeld's building. In the 1990s, Shadix branched out into voice acting for animated fare. His final screen credit, in fact, was the 2011 animated feature "The Little Engine That Could," based on the classic children's book.
In the mid-2000s, he left Los Angeles and returned to his hometown of Birmingham, Alabaman. Shadix died in 2010 at the age of 58, in his condo. "He was having mobility problems, and he was in a wheelchair," Susan Gagne, Shadix's sister, told AL.com. "It looks like he fell and hit his head in the kitchen, and that's the cause of death."
Adelle Lutz pursued a career in costume design
Adelle Lutz made a brief appearance in "Beetlejuice" during the climactic dinner party scene, portraying Beryl, a book editor and apparent plus-one of Glenn Shadix's Otho. "Beetlejuice" was among the credits in Lutz's brief acting career, which also included the films "Something Wild," "Wall Street," "The Silence of the Lambs," and 1995's "Beyond Rangoon," her most recent screen credit.
Acting was always more of a sideline for Lutz. The wife of Talking Heads frontman David Byrne (they divorced in 2004 after 17 years of marriage), Lutz's primary pursuits have been fashion and art. She collaborated with Byrne on his first foray into film, 1986's "True Stories," for which she designed the movie's quirky "urban camouflage" clothing. Lutz also created the avant-garde clothing sported by actors in the film's bonkers fashion show.
After "Beetlejuice," Lutz served as costume designer on two films, 1998's "Lulu on the Bridge," and "The Inner Life of Martin Frost" in 2007. She also designed costumes for theatrical productions in New York City before eventually segueing into art, delving into sculpture, art installations, and even performance art. Her work has been displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art, the Fashion Institute of Technology, and other respected institutions.
Annie McEnroe eventually stepped away from acting
Annie McEnroe assumed a small but pivotal role in "Beetlejuice" as Jane Butterfield, the pushy realtor who tries to convince Adam and Barbara Maitland to sell their beloved house at the start of the film. In a bookend scene at the movie's conclusion, Jane returns to entice the Deetzes to sell (Annie loves those commissions!) but is rebuffed.
Following "Beetlejuice," McEnroe took small roles in various films. Having appeared in "Wall Street," she was apparently a favorite of director Oliver Stone, who cast her in both "Born on the Fourth of July" and "The Doors." She continued to act throughout the early 1990s but after 1994's "S.F.W." didn't appear onscreen again until 1997, in the film "Men." Her next role wasn't until 2003, in "The Hebrew Hammer," with a seven-year gap between that and her most recent acting job, an uncredited part in Oliver Stone's 2010 "Wall Street" sequel.
McEnroe's presence in all those Oliver Stone films makes more sense with the knowledge that she was married to producer Edward R. Pressman, who worked with Stone on "Wall Street" and other films, since 1983. Pressman died in January 2023.
Sylvia Sidney continued acting until her death at age 88
When she appeared in "Beetlejuice" as a cranky afterlife bureaucrat, Sylvia Sidney was already a Hollywood legend. "Beetlejuice," in fact, was one of Sidney's 112 screen credits, dating back to the 1920s and spanning until the late 1990s.
Sidney remained busy after "Beetlejuice," appearing primarily as a TV guest star in series including "The Equalizer," "Thirtysomething," and "Diagnosis: Murder." "Beetlejuice" director Tim Burton also cast her in his 1996 sci-fi comedy "Mars Attacks!" In her final screen role, Sidney was a series regular on a TV reboot of "Fantasy Island," which aired from 1998 until 1999. Sidney died in 1999 at age 88.
While Sidney's screen time in "Beetlejuice" is relatively brief, it remained one of her most popular performances. Interviewed by the Los Angeles Times in 1990, Sidney revealed that she almost didn't take the job. "I turned it down so many times because I couldn't understand the script," she said. "I finally had a long conversation with them, and they said, 'Read the script again.' I said you'll have to send another one because I threw the other one away. So they sent me one again." It wasn't until she met Burton in person, however, that they sealed the deal. "I had never heard of Tim Burton. He met me the morning I arrived in California. We had breakfast together. We had lunch together, and I was in love ... his sensitivity, how he thought about scenes."
Dick Cavett returned to his talk show roots and revived a classic on Broadway
Prior to appearing in "Beetlejuice" as dinner guest Bernard, Dick Cavett gained fame for his myriad talk shows, all of which have been called "The Dick Cavett Show," broadcast in various iterations from 1968 until 1996. While Cavett had acted in various films and TV series before "Beetlejuice," in nearly all of those he played himself. Post-"Beetlejuice," Cavett continued to dabble in acting while focusing on his talk show. In 2000, he made a foray into theater, joining the cast of a Broadway revival of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." In 2006, Cavett revived his talk show for the TCM network.
Interviewed by Yahoo! Entertainment in 2018, Cavett looked back on the three days he spent working on "Beetlejuice." "It was delightful and every day was interesting," he said, revealing he also made a small directorial contribution. During the scene, in which shrimp cocktails in bowls come to life and grab diners' faces, Burton was having a tough time getting the shots. The problem, Cavett explained, was that the special-effects crew members beneath the table, whose hands were disguised as shrimp, couldn't see the actors and weren't connecting properly with their faces. Cavett said that he offered a suggestion. "Why don't you shoot it in reverse?" Cavett told Burton, who embraced the idea. "I was hailed as a genius," Cavett recalled, "though I'm sure several others would have thought of it."
Robert Goulet died while awaiting a lung transplant
In his brief "Beetlejuice" role, singer Robert Goulet played Maxie Dean, chairman of the company that the Deetzes were trying to sell on their idea of turning their bucolic small town into a haunted tourist attraction.
Goulet had been best known for his role as Sir Lancelot in the Broadway and film versions of "Camelot" in the 1960s, and after "Beetlejuice" he continued to land acting roles. This included TV guest spots in "The New WKRP in Cincinnati," "Just Shoot Me," "Boy Meets World," and others. During the 2000s, Goulet shifted to voice acting, with his distinctive baritone heard in animated series including "Recess," "Gary the Rat," and "My Gym Partner's a Monkey." He also returned to Broadway, appearing in the 1993 revival of "Camelot," "Moon Over Buffalo" in 1995, and "La Cage Aux Folles" in 2004. However, his bread and butter, both before and after "Beetlejuice," was onstage as a singer in Las Vegas, where he remained a top draw.
In September 2007, Goulet fell ill and was diagnosed with interstitial pulmonary fibrosis, a potentially fatal ailment that necessitated a lung transplant. The following month, while awaiting a donor lung, Goulet died at age 73.
Susan Kellerman continued acting in film and TV
Susan Kellerman had amassed a decade of screen credits before she was cast in "Beetlejuice" as Grace, one of the Deetzes' well-heeled friends in attendance at the dinner party crashed by Beetlejuice.
Kellerman went on to a Hollywood career spanning five decades. Some of her more prominent post-"Beetlejuice" roles include the films "Elvira: Mistress of the Dark," "The Marrying Man," "Death Becomes Her," "The Devil's Advocate," and "Last Holiday." Much of her work, however, took place on television, and she was seen in such series as "Murder, She Wrote," "Murphy Brown," "Monk," and both "Law & Order" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Kellerman also played the mother of Andy Kaufman's character, Latka, in three episodes of "Taxi."
Her most recent screen project, the 2016 gothic horror film "Sweet, Sweet Lonely Girl," tapped her to portray an elderly woman whose agoraphobic young niece moves in with her. After that, Kellerman seemingly retired from acting.
Patrice Martinez starred in TV's Zorro
Patrice Martinez made quite the impression in "Beetlejuice" as a green-skinned, red-haired, and entirely dead former Miss Argentina who serves as a receptionist in the afterlife, ostensibly assisting the recently deceased but mainly displaying her annoyance with them. As filmgoers may have ascertained by her slashed wrists, she proved Otho's theory that those who die by their own must spend the afterlife as bureaucrats.
Following "Beetlejuice," the Mexican-American actor landed a three-episode guest stint on "Magnum, P.I." and a small role in the film "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," before being cast in the syndicated TV series "Zorro" as Victoria Escalante, a role she played throughout the series 1990-1993 run. After the cancellation of "Zorro," she appeared in the animated series "Phantom 2040," and the 1998 film "The Effects of Magic."
Her final screen credit was a 1999 episode of the short-lived Lorenzo Lamas television series "Air America," based on the 1990 movie of the same name. Martinez passed away in 2018 at age 55.
Tony Cox went on to become a scene-stealer in Bad Santa
At one point near the climactic conclusion of "Beetlejuice," a doorway appears and out steps a diminutive clergyman, resembling an extraterrestrial (or possibly some demonic entity), who is there to officiate the wedding of Beetlejuice and Lydia. Beneath that mask was actor Tony Cox, who had already racked up an extensive list of credits, ranging from playing an Ewok in the "Star Wars" sequel "Return of the Jedi" to portraying one of the Dinks in "Spaceballs."
Cox kept on acting, appearing in "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," "Leprechaun 2," "Friday," "Me, Myself and Irene," and many other films. His signature role, however, arrived in the form of Marcus Skidmore in 2003's "Bad Santa," the not-so-jolly elf partnered with Billy Bob Thornton's titular Christmastime con man. Cox reprised the role in 2016's "Bad Santa 2."
In a 2010 interview with Bullz-Eye, Cox recalled predicting big things from director Tim Burton while filming his "Beetlejuice" scenes. "I remember telling Tim, 'You're going to be big soon,'" the actor said. "He had something, I can't explain it, but I just felt like this guy was always thinking, it seemed like. He was just like a kid, also. At lunch time they would play basketball — which I whupped everyone out there in Horse," Cox said. "I told Tim, I said, 'Tim, you're gonna be big.' He said, 'Okay.' I said, 'I'm telling you.'"