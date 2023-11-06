After 30 Years, The Nightmare Before Christmas Just Passed A Huge Box Office Milestone

More than 30 years after its original release, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" has just passed a significant box office milestone. Disney's beloved classic — one suited for both the Halloween and Christmas seasons — was recently re-released in theaters to celebrate its 30th anniversary. It has done well enough in theaters over the past couple of weeks to push the film over the $100 million mark worldwide. That's pretty remarkable considering how long it took to reach that benchmark.

The 30th-anniversary re-release has, to date, earned $9.8 million domestically, per Box Office Mojo. That includes $889,000 in its most recent weekend. With that, the movie has earned $87.2 million domestically to date to go with $13.8 million internationally for a grand total that now stands at $101 million worldwide. This latest release puts a punctuation mark on what has been a very unique journey, to say the least.

Produced by Tim Burton and directed by Henry Selick, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" originally hit theaters in October 1993. It was met with strong reviews in its day but was only a modest hit, taking in $50 million against a $24 million budget. It was also a bit of a sore spot for Selick as most audiences associated the film with Burton, even though it was he, Selick, who was in the director's chair. Be that as it may, the filmmaker's stop-motion animated film ended up gaining a very serious cult following in the years after its original run. It has since become one of the crown jewels of Disney's animated library.