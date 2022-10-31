Henry Selick Is A Little Tired Of Audiences Associating Nightmare Before Christmas With Tim Burton

In the same way that people often call all forms of disposable paper tissue "Kleenex" or medical adhesive bandages "Band-Aids," Tim Burton has permeated the subgenre of spooky animated films so deeply, he is often misattributed as the director of films actually helmed by Henry Selick. A lifelong animator, Selick's directorial debut was "The Nightmare Before Christmas," a now-classic stop-motion animated musical dark fantasy filled with memorable characters that have since adorned just about every merchandisable product available at Hot Topic stores. The story was based on a three-page poem of the same name by Tim Burton, who had broken onto the scene with the stop-motion short film "Vincent," featuring horror icon Vincent Price.

Burton had approached Selick about turning his poem into a feature film for Disney, but after the company deemed it "too weird," he was fired by Disney and went off to direct the highly profitable "Beetlejuice" and "Batman." With Burton being a hot name in Hollywood at the time and The House of Mouse in the midst of their Disney Renaissance, producer Jeffrey Katzenberg wanted to revisit "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in all of its weird, stop-motion glory. Burton at this point was slated to direct "Edward Scissorhands" and "Batman Returns," which meant Henry Selick would serve as the film's director.

When looking at Selick's filmography, "Nightmare" is dripping with his auteur vision and animation style, which is often associated instead with Burton. In a recent interview with The A.V. Club ahead of the release of his newest film, "Wendell & Wild," Selick admitted that after two decades of misappropriation, he's tired of people erasing his contributions to "The Nightmare Before Christmas" narrative.